Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele attracting interest from 2 Premier League clubs: Reports

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Dembele has been one of Xavi's team's top performers so far this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

The Frenchman struggled with fitness issues during his initial years after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million. However, he has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world with his performances under Xavi's tutelage.

The player is currently contracted until 2024. He extended his contract for a year. However, his new contract has a release clause of only €50 million, which makes him affordable for other clubs.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to find their feet in the Premier League this season as they are ninth in the table. New signings like Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez haven't convinced the Kops yet.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have surprised many with their great form in the Premier League this season. They are currently third in the league table. Eddie Howe's team also possess the financial firepower to lure Dembele away from the Catalan club.

While the Frenchman's form has been exemplary so far this season, he suffered an injury during Barcelona's 1-0 away La Liga win against Girona on January 27. Xavi provided an update on the player's fitness as he told the media after the game (via SPORT):

"Dembélé? I think there is an important injury, It is a shame because he is one of our most decisive footballers, the most differential. We will see what the tests say, but he felt something. We hope it's as minor as possible. It upset our plans, but Jordi Alba was very good in the second "

Barcelona issued a statement on Ousmane Dembele's injury

Barcelona confirmed that Dembele has suffered a rectus femoris injury on his left thigh. His return will depend on the recovery process. The club's statement read:

"Tests carried out this evening on Ousmane Dembélé have shown that he has a rectus femoris injury in his left thigh. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

