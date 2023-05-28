Barcelona's unique contract offer to Lionel Messi would make him club's highest earner - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a unique contract that would see Lionel Messi return as their top earning. The Argentine is set to be offered €1 (One Euro) more than the club's current top earner, Robert Lewandowski.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Messi's new deal will see him become the club's top earner again. However, he will not be earning as much as he did in his previous spell at the club because of their financial restrictions.

The report claims that Messi will be offered €1 more than Lewandowski, who currently pockets €9 million per season. The move is just to ensure that the FIFA World Cup winner becomes the club's top earner.

However, the return of Messi would be a huge boost for the club as their income would increase by an estimated 25 percent. The Spanish publication claims that he will bring in €200 million to €300 million per season.

Lionel Messi ready to take pay cut to rejoin Barcelona

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi earns a whopping $41 million per season at PSG, as per Sporting News. In other terms, he pockets a stunning $788,000 per week, but a move to Barcelona will now see his monthly wages reduce to €750,000.

Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV has previously reported that the Argentine is ready to take a pay cut to rejoin Barcelona. He said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face-to-face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has also claimed that he will not allow Barcelona to re-sign Messi on his previous wages. He was clear that the club cannot sustain the amount and was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"If Barca signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain. His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barca will get a good amount from selling players this summer."

Barcelona have Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leaving this summer, and that has reduced a major chunk of their wage bill with Lionel Messi's return on the cards.

