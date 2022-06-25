Barcelona schedule talks with agent of former Tottenham star to explore possibility of transfer: Reports

Barcelona are exploring a move for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth during the ongoing summer transfer window, according to journalist Luca Bendoni.

Xavi is keen to bolster his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of Blaugrana. The Catalans are said to have identified defence as an area that needs strengthening before the 2022-23 campaign commences.

Daniel Alves has his contract expiring in a few days' time, while Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet could be on their way out of Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona are expected to confirm the signing of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea soon.

The La Liga giants are also looking at options to strengthen the right-back area. They have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, but are yet to reach an agreement with the Blues over a deal.

It appears that Xavi's side are not willing to put all their eggs in one basket and have other options in mind. Villarreal defender Foyth has emerged as a target for the Camp Nou outfit ahead of the new season.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona have scheduled introductory talks with the 24-year-old's agent. They are keen to see if the the Villarreal star is a realistic target this summer.

Foyth can operate as both a right-back and a centre-back, making him an attractive target for the Catalans. Sporting director Mateu Alemany is also an admirer of the Argentina international, as per the report.

It now remains to be seen if Blaugrana will step up their interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur defender. He has a contract with Villarreal until the end of the 2025-26 season.

How has Barcelona target Foyth fared for Villarreal?

Foyth joined Villarreal on an initial loan deal from Tottenham in the summer of 2020. He went on to join the Spanish club on a permanent deal for around €15 million the following year.

The Argentinean has so far made 70 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal. He has scored two goals and provided three assists for the club in the process.

Foyth helped Unai Emery's side win the UEFA Europa League in the 2020-21 season. He also played an important role in the club's UEFA Champions League run in the recently-concluded season that saw them reach the semi-finals. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona keeping tabs on him.

