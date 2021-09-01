Barcelona seal key clauses in Antoine Griemzann's loan move to Atletico Madrid – Reports

Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico Madrid after Barcelona allowed him to move on Deadline Day. The Frenchman has moved on a season-long loan but with an option to extend it further by a year.

However, Atletico Madrid do have an obligation to buy Antoine Griezmann for €40 million. Barcelona have given the Spanish champions the option of signing him permanently next summer or in 2023.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay Antoine Griezmann's full wages. The Frenchman returns to the Spanish capital after playing 102 games for Barcelona, scoring 35 times and winning the Copa Del Rey once.

Ronald Koeman wanted Atletico Madrid loanee Antoine Griezmann to stay at Barcelona

Losing Lionel Messi in the summer was a huge loss for Barcelona and Ronald Koeman was expected Antoine Griezmann to fill the void left by the Argentine. The Dutch manager confirmed earlier this month he was set to rely on the Frenchman this season, but the board seemed to have different plans.

"Despite the farewell to Leo Messi, we are very excited about this new season. With the squad we have, the signings we have made and also young people have come up, which is always the future of this great club. We are convinced that we will give you many joys this season," said Koeman.

"With a lot of help, a lot of sacrifice and a very good job, we will achieve the maximum. We know what it is to be from Barca and what this club represents. It is important to have the best, but we don't change our ideas or the way we play either. Griezmann has played in his position and he has done well," added Koeman.

Antoine Griezmann was booed by Barcelona fans during a league game this weekend and Ronald Koeman jumped to his defense. The manager said:

"As a coach, I can't understand why fans whistle at one of our players. It's not good. You can shout if he doesn't have the right attitude or does not work. Griezmann had difficulties in the game, he was unlucky, but it was just a game."

Barcelona have signed Luuk de Jong from Sevilla as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann this season.

