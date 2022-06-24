Barcelona ‘seriously considering’ move for 27-year-old Chelsea star as Laporta believes he can add to competition within squad: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga as they look to give Marc-Andre ter Stegan more competition.

Kepa, 27, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Edouard Mendy in 2020. He was Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper until the Senegalese shot-stopper arrived. Kepa made 124 appearances across all competitions for the west London side, keeping 47 clean sheets.

Kepa's lack of first-team minutes for the Blues has led to him losing his place in Luis Enrique's Spanish national squad being displaced. The Spaniard seemingly wants to leave with the World Cup on the horizon.

According to El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel has already spoken to Kepa and told the goalkeeper that he doesn't feature in his plans. His weekly wages of £155,000 are proving to be problematic, with Tuchel set to offload the Spaniard and Barcelona seriously interested.

"At the end of the day, I'm at a very big club. I will talk to the coach and we will decide, but with the clear message that I want to play more."



Kepa Arrizabalaga on #Chelsea future:"At the end of the day, I'm at a very big club. I will talk to the coach and we will decide, but with the clear message that I want to play more."

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in 2017 for £72 million. The Blues are unlikely to make that amount back through the player's transfer.

Kepa's preference should he leave Stamford Bridge is to return to La Liga. Valencia had shown an interest earlier but Barca have now come into the equation. The Blaugrana would look to offer a loan deal with no option to buy or a transfer at a low fee given their financial situation.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta unhappy with Marc-Andre ter Stegan with Chelsea's Kepa in his sights

Marc-Andre ter Stegan's place is under analysis.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly unimpressed with Marc-Andre ter Stegan's performances. The German shot-stopper has been a mainstay Nou Camp since arriving in 2014, making 323 appearances for the side.

However, his performances last season left much to be desired and Laporta is of the opinion that the arrival of Kepa will give him valuable competition.

The Blaugrana have been looking to offload Neto Murara, who has found game time hard to come by. The former Valencia shot-stopper made just 4 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season.

Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) reports that Lazio are keeping tabs on the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Neto has rejected all of the offers & has told FC Barcelona that he wants to stay until the end of his contract. | Neto has rejected all of the offers & has told FC Barcelona that he wants to stay until the end of his contract. @sport 🚨🚨| Neto has rejected all of the offers & has told FC Barcelona that he wants to stay until the end of his contract. @sport

Lazio are also in the race to sign Chelsea's Kepa, with manager Maurizio Sarri having previously managed the goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge (per Football Italia).

Kepa has three years left on his current deal with the Blues but could be heading back to La Liga this summer.

