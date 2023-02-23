Barcelona 'seriously interested' in former Real Madrid star who was sold for £5.5 million - Reports

Former Real Madrid attacker Takefusa Kubo has emerged as a serious transfer target for Barcelona, according to Diario AS (via @ManagingBarca on Twitter).

Kubo was on Real Madrid's books for three years after arriving from FC Tokyo in 2019. Following loan stints with RCD Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe, he joined Real Sociedad on a permanent transfer last summer.

Sociedad forked out a meagre sum of €6 million (£5.5 million) to sign Kubo from Los Blancos. The deal has since proved to be a great bargain for the Spanish outfit, with the player quickly establishing himself as a key player for them.

The Japan international has featured in all but three of Sociedad's 22 La Liga games this season, bagging four goals and five assists. Kubo's performances for La Real have certainly not gone unnoticed, as he has emerged as a target for Barcelona. The Blaugrana are 'seriously interested' in signing the attacker, according to the aforementioned source.

Blaugrana coach Xavi is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old winger, as per the report. The club have thus inquired about the possibility of acquiring his services from Sociedad.

Barcelona are claimed to have touched base with Kubo's agent to test the waters ahead of a potential move. Getting a deal across the line, though, could prove to be a difficult task. The former Villarreal loanee is contracted with Sociedad till the end of the 2026-27 season. He also has a whopping €60 million release clause in his agreement with the club.

Given the Blaugrana's current financial situation, triggering the release clause might not be feasible. That, though, is not the only hurdle in their efforts to lure the player to Camp Nou.

Real Madrid reportedly secured 50% rights over Kubo when they sold him last summer. While they will receive a sum of €30 million if his release clause is activated, they can also re-sign him for the same amount.

Former Real Madrid attacker Kubo was also on Barcelona's books

Before joining Real Madrid, Kubo initially arrived in Europe with Barcelona. He joined the club's famed academy, La Masia, as a ten-year-old in 2011.

However, the youngster was forced to return to his homeland less than four years later. That's because the Blaugrana were left with no choice but to part ways with him after they were found guilty of violating the international transfer policy for players under the age of 18.

