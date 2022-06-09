Barcelona 'seriously studying' Manchester United's €80 million bid to sign 25-year-old: Reports 

Barcelona are believed to be considering Manchester United's offer for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Marca, Manchester United have tabled a €60+€20 million in add-ons bid for Frenkie de Jong. The Catalan giants are believed to be 'seriously studying' the offer, which has raised serious doubts over the Dutchman's future at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence at Ajax under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. His impressive performances for the Dutch side helped him earn a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for €75 million.

The midfielder has gone on to make 140 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions and has helped them win a Copa del Rey. De Jong was a regular starter for Xavi's side last season, scoring four goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Despite the midfielder stating his desire to stay at Camp Nou on multiple occasions, he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Barcelona are currently facing heavy debts and also the need to cut down on their wage budget to comply with La Liga rules. The club could therefore be forced to sell some of its prized assets this summer. The former Ajax midfielder is also one of the highest earners at Barcelona.

He reportedly earns around $18 million per year ($350,000 per week) in wages. De Jong's potential sale could help Barcelona reduce their wage bill significantly.

Manchester United are in desperate need of midfielder reinforcements. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata are set to part ways with the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Nemanja Matic will also leave the club by mutual consent this summer.

The Red Devils' new boss Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford. The 52-year-old has reportedly held discussions with the player and guaranteed the midfielder that he will be a star at United and that will be the player around whom the club will build a squad for the future.

A move to Manchester United could be the best move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Despite Frenkie de Jong being a regular starter for Barcelona last season, there is a feeling that the Dutchman has failed to reach the heights expected of him during his time at Camp Nou.

Furthermore, the rise of teenage sensations Pedri and Gavi and the potential arrival of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie could diminish De Jong's playing time next season.

A move to Manchester United could be the best option for the 25-year-old. He will have the chance to reunite with Erik ten Hag, a manager who was able to get the best out of him during their time together at Ajax, and play a major role in the Dutch tactician's revolution at Old Trafford.

