Barcelona set to announce several new signings in coming days - Reports

FC Barcelona are reportedly hoping to complete the signings of up to four players before the start of Euro 2020 and Copa America.

Manchester City pair Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are set to become the first two players to join Barcelona this summer, with both arriving on free transfers. The club could announce their arrival before Manchester City's Champions League final against Chelsea this week.

Real Betis defender Emerson Royal is also closing in on a move to Barcelona. The 22-year-old is co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis, and according to Barca Blaugranes, the Catalan giants could spend €9 million to sign him permanently.

Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay is the final name to be linked with Barcelona. The club have been chasing the 27-year-old ever since Ronald Koeman took charge last season.

❗FC Barcelona are working to announce 3 or 4 signings before the start of the Euros and Copa America.



Barcelona set for massive summer overhaul

Barcelona president Joan Laporta previously indicated that the summer of 2021 would be massive for the club. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could offload as many as 14 players this summer to free up their wage bill and generate enough money to buy new players.

Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho are among the players that could be shown the door. Manager Ronald Koeman also faces an uncertain future at the club with Joan Laporta reportedly looking to bring in Xavi as the new manager.

Griezmann and Coutinho face uncertain futures at Barcelona

Laporta is also keen to bring in one marquee player this summer. Reports have linked Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to the Spanish giants in a deal that could cost upwards of €100 million.

The Catalan club are also interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, but they face competition from German champions Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum's agents were in Barcelona last week to listen to the intentions of Barça. His signing is still on the table, although Bayern Munich are also interested. During the meeting, the agents asked Barcelona to define themselves on Wijnaldum.