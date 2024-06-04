Barcelona set clear wage demand by Joshua Kimmich amid talks over transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly learnt Joshua Kimmich's wage demands as they continue to negotiate a deal for the midfielder.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the Germany international is demanding a gross salary of €19.5 million per season. This is stated to be higher than the salary scheme that was planned for Kimmich.

However, he's an experienced player who has just one year left on his current deal at Bayern Munich. Hence, it is extremely likely that the versatile 29-year-old will be sold this summer.

Kimmich would not only be an upgrade in a deep-lying midfield role on Oriol Romeu but would also provide Hansi Flick the option of playing him at right-back. He's undertaken both roles at the Allianz Arena this campaign and has made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and 10 assists.

Further, the aforementioned report states that Flick, who has already coached Kimmich at Bayern Munich, could end up directly in negotiations. However, with the European Championships around the corner, the midfielder's future may not be decided anytime soon.

A move to Camp Nou would guarantee Kimmich minutes and also the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, Barcelona are going through a slight rebuild after finishing second by 10 points in La Liga and crashing out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

To date, the German has made 390 appearances for his current employers, bagging 42 goals and 104 assists across competitions.

Kalvin Phillips offers himself to Barcelona - Reports

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona after completing a disappointing loan spell at West Ham United last season.

During his six-month stay with the Hammers, the England international failed to establish himself as a starter under David Moyes. He made 12 Premier League appearances, failed to record any goal contributions and racked up 396 minutes of game time.

Now, SPORT claims that the former Leeds United midfielder has offered himself to the Blaugrana. Phillips is surplus to requirements at the Etihad and has made just 31 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

The aforementioned report claims that Manchester City are looking for around £25 million to let go of their player. However, it is believed that Barcelona are not keen to bring in Phillips, a player they were interested in during January this year.