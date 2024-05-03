Barcelona set to complete renewal of club captain's contract - Reports

Barcelona are set to complete the renewal of their captain Sergi Roberto's contract for another season, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

Roberto has not had a consistent season with the Blaugrana since the 2019-20 season, when he played 30 La Liga games. Since then, he has not played more than 23 league games in a season, and this time, he has played just 10 league games.

However, the club's board is clearly pleased with his influence on the pitch and in the dressing room. The 32-year-old looks set to get another year with the Blaugrana, albeit off the bench more often than not.

Recently, Roberto has backed manager Xavi Hernandez publicly, even though the Barcelona legend was set to leave this summer. Xavi has since changed his mind, deciding to stay on, and Roberto told SPORT:

“We are all with him to the death and with the staff. There is a very good atmosphere in the dressing room, we are working well and it was the best option.

"Unfortunately, this year we have not won any titles, but I think that with the continuity of Xavi and the team we have, next season we will be able to compete for all the titles.”

Barcelona preparing to beat Girona

The last time Barcelona and Girona faced each other, it was a 4-2 loss for the Blaugrana.

Barca are second in the league after 33 games, two points ahead of Girona. Xavi wants to beat them this time, saying in the pre-match press conference (via Reuters) ahead of their clash on Saturday (May 4):

"There is no challenge with Michel but there is a challenge of revenge for the first half of the season. They were very forceful. We didn't adjust well, we didn't defend well in the box. It's not a personal challenge but as a team."

Xavi also praised Girona for a fine season:

"A vital match. Their confidence is through the roof. We have to congratulate them, their season is magnificent, at an extraordinary level, Champions League level. We were bad in defending their team in the home game. Tthese are situations that we have analysed."

Barcelona will hope to take all three points and delay arch-rivals Real Madrid's coronation. Los Blancos take on Cadiz at home on the same day and will clinch the title if they win and Barca don't beat Girona. They're currently 11 points clear at the top.