Barcelona set a date for Lionel Messi's farewell game, make initial contact with club legend's family: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set a date for Lionel Messi's farewell game at the Camp Nou after initial contacts with the Argentine superstar's family. Talks of Messi returning to his boyhood side have been doing the rounds since he left the club in 2021.

Ad

A large chunk of Lionel Messi's club career was spent at Barcelona, as the superstar spent 17 seasons between 2004 and 2021 at the club. The legendary Argentine is unarguably considered the greatest Blaugrana legend of all time. Messi led his boyhood side to a club record 35 titles, while contributing 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings for Barca across competitions. Messi's departure from the club was a tragic one, as he was forced to leave when the Catalans failed to renew his contract.

Ad

Trending

According to Catalunya Radio (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have set a date for Lionel Messi's farewell at the club's newly refurbished stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou. The match could take place on the grand reopening of the full capacity stadium in the 2026-27 season. This means the tribute match will take place after the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the new season begins in August.

The aforementioned report suggests that Barcelona have held initial talks with Messi's family and entourage. Despite contrary reports on the same matter, the aforementioned outlet claims they have given their initial approval. However, further details have yet to be discussed.

Ad

The farewell game has been on the talks for the last couple of years, since Messi's departure from the club was abrupt and unexpected. The legendary Argentine did not get a chance to say goodbye to Culers, as his transfer took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match is expected to pay tribute to Lionel Messi with Barcelona fans in a full-capacity Camp Nou. The stadium will initially reopen with limited capacity on August 10, when they'll hold the Joan Gamper Trophy match. However, work is pending on its construction, and they're expecting to reach full capacity before Messi's farewell game.

Ad

"I would be happy to be there"- When Lionel Messi claimed he deserved a chance to say goodbye to Barcelona fans

Messi - Source: Getty

In an interview after receiving his record eighth Ballon d'Or in October 2023, Lionel Messi opened up about his desire to say goodbye to Barcelona fans. He also mentioned he would be happy to attend a tribute game. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I would love to be able to say goodbye to people in another way. I think there was a strange feeling when I left. It's not good with everything we shared and lived together. I deserve to be able to say goodbye to people. Barcelona is my home, I love the club and the people. If it [tribute game] happens, I would be happy to be there."

In the summer of 2023, Lionel Messi was linked with a return to the Catalan side after completing his two-season contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the deal did not go through due to the club's recurring financial conditions. Messi eventually signed for MLS side Inter Miami that summer and continues to ply his trade with the Herons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More