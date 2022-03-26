Barcelona set to establish contact for Real Madrid target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Real Madrid target Riyad Mahrez. The Manchester City winger has been one of the standout performers for Pep Guardiola's side this season. Mahrez has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid as he will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Barcelona are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Frenchman has less than four months remaining on his contract with the Spanish club and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

Barcelona reportedly view Riyad Mahrez as an ideal replacement for Dembele. The club are believed to have made contact with the Manchester City star.

The Algerian rose to prominence during his time with Leicester City. He led the Foxes to the Premier League title during the 2015-16 campaign and won the PFA Player's Player of the Year and the PFA Fans Player of the Year that season.

He joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £60 million. After taking time to settle at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez became a regular starter for the club. He has helped Guardiola's side win two Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and an FA Cup.

The 31-year-old has been in incredible form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions. His performances have helped propel Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table, the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Mahrez, however, has just over a year remaining on his contract with the reigning Premier League champions. Manchester City could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Barcelona are a club on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. They have climbed up to third place in the La Liga table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The Catalan giants will be keen to continue their development under the Spaniard by making some statement signings this summer.

The Catalan giants are set to face competition from Real Madrid for the Algerian's signature. Los Blancos have reportedly been monitoring Mahrez's performances and believe he could be the ideal addition to Carlo Ancelotti's squad this summer.

Real Madrid view Barcelona target Riyad Mahrez as potential replacement for Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are preparing themselves for the departures of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard this summer, and will need to sign replacements for the duo. They are therefore likely to battle it out with Barcelona for Mahrez's signature.

Gareth Bale's contract with the Spanish giants is set to expire this summer. The Welsh international's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. He has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti and is therefore likely to run down his contract with Real Madrid and become a free agent.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid are interested in Riyad Mahrez. They have been following the player closely for many months. 🥇| Real Madrid are interested in Riyad Mahrez. They have been following the player closely for many months. @Santi_J_FM 🚨🥇| Real Madrid are interested in Riyad Mahrez. They have been following the player closely for many months. @Santi_J_FM https://t.co/JBW8ljuJyw

Eden Hazard, on the other hand, has endured a massive fall from grace since his €100 million move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019. He was considered one of the best players in the world prior to his move to the Spanish capital. The Belgian has scored just six goals in 65 appearances for Ancelotti's side. Hazard is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

