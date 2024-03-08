Barcelona set to face competition from Bundesliga side for Xavi replacement - Reports

According to journalist Christian Falk, Barcelona are set to face competition from Borussia Dortmund for Julian Nagelsmann's signature as Xavi's replacement.

Xavi has announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the season. Names like Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, and Thomas Tuchel have emerged as potential candidates, alongside Nagelsmann.

Klopp, though, is expected to stay out of management after leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Reports suggested that Barca have made contacts with Nagelsmann's entourage to take over after this season.

Falk, though, told CaughtOffside that Dortmund are also keeping tabs on Nagelsmann as Edin Terzic's replacement. He wrote (via Barca Universal):

“Coach Edin Terzic (41) also has to fear for his job. Julian Nagelsmann is considered the candidate to succeed him. In addition to Dortmund, FC Barcelona is also said to be interested in Nagelsmann.”

Nagelsmann is currently in charge of Germany's national team at the moment. However, whether he will be extending his stay with Die Mannschaft at the end of his contract in July 2024 remains unclear.

There's a chance that Nagelsmann could contemplate a return to club football and judging by recent reports, there won't be any shortage of potential suitors for the 36-year-old.

Girona coach Michel names Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the best in the world

Girona coach Michel has recently named Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the best in the world. The German has been the Catalan giants' undisputed number 1 for a while now.

Michel has lauded the 31-year-old, who has kept 10 clean sheets in 22 appearances across competitions this season. He said (via Barca Universal):

“The best goalkeeper in the world, according to my idea of the game, would be Marc-Andre ter Stegen."

Michel, though, named former Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu as the player he would like to have in his team. The Spaniard completed a summer transfer to Barca and has since made 28 appearances across competitions for Azugrana.