Barcelona set to face tough competition from Premier League side to sign Robert Lewandowski replacement - Reports 

Barcelona will reportedly face tough competition from West Ham United for the potential signing of Jonathan David in the summer. They are looking to sign a long-term replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been in excellent form this season, scoring 32 goals and providing three assists in 34 games across competitions. However, he will turn 37 in August and hence, the Blaugrana are looking for a replacement. Ferran Torres and Pau Victor have flattered to deceive.

Barcelona have been in talks with Jonathan David's representatives for a potential summer transfer. The Canadian striker is set to become a free agent in the summer with his contract at LOSC expiring. However, the Spanish giants will have to compete with West Ham for his signature, as per The Guardian.

The Hammers are currently without a permanent striker in action. Michail Antonio suffered a car crash last year and the timeline of his potential return is unclear. They signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund last summer but he's scored just two goals in 11 games and is also out injured. Meanwhile, Danny Ings is out of favor.

West Ham signed Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January but could look to bring David in the summer as a free agent. Inter Milan and Juventus are also monitoring the Canada international.

Hansi Flick offers opinion on Barcelona drawing Benfica in UCL Round of 16

Barcelona have been drawn against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Barca finished second in the league stage table and qualified directly for the last 16. Benfica, meanwhile, beat AS Monaco 4-3 on aggregate in a two-legged playoff to reach this stage.

While Barca are considered the favorites to qualify for the quarter-finals, Hansi Flick has asserted that Benfica are tough opponents. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think it’s a tough game, Benfica plays very well. They’re strong, and we’ve seen that they know their opponents very well lately. It’s not easy to measure up to them. I don’t think they’re an easy opponent at all.”

“It’s not easy, it’s very difficult, but there are no excuses. But you have to take into account the quality of the other teams. The level of the rivals we have in front of us is fantastic.”

The first leg of the tie will take place at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on March 5. Barcelona will host the second leg at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys six days later.

