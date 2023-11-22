Barcelona set to face tough competition from Sevilla for top midfield target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has also attracted interest from Sevilla.

Barca have been hit with injuries to key players in midfield this season. Frenkie de Jong has missed a major chunk of the season, returning to training only this week. Meanwhile, Pedri has also been out injured for a long time.

Gavi also suffered an injury during Spain's UEFA Euro Qualifier against Georgia on Sunday, November 19. The 19-year-old will be out of action until next summer due to a horrific ACL injury.

Hence, Barcelona are looking for options to strengthen their midfield. While La Masia graduate Fermin Lopez has impressed so far, the Blaugrana are also interested in Ndidi, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Leicester City midfielder has impressed this season in the Championship this season, registering three goals and four assists in 15 games across competitions. His contract with the Foxes expires next summer but Barcelona want to sign him in January.

However, they face a tough challenge from Sevilla, who have made Ndidi a priority target. Sporting director Victor Orta has already spoken to the midfielder's representatives for a potential summer transfer. the 26-year-old is currently valued at €18 million but he will be available for free in the summer.

Barcelona's statement on Gavi's injury

Gavi started Spain's clash against Georgia, which they won 3-1 at Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. However, he had to be subbed off in the 26th minute after suffering what looked like a serious injury. The youngster went down holding his knee without any contact and was in tears.

After the game, Barcelona issued a statement confirming that Gavi had torn his ACL. He will not only miss the rest of the season but also Euro 2024 with Spain. A part of Barca's statement read:

"Test carried out on Monday morning on the first team player Gavi have shown that he has a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus. The player will have surgery in the coming days after which a new medical update will be released.

"Gavi was injured on international duty for Spain in the final game of the team's European Championship qualifying group against Georgia. The Barça midfielder was forced off after just 26 minutes of the encounter."

Barcelona could receive £6 million in compensation from FIFA for Gavi's injury, as per Daily Mail (via The Independent).

The 19-year-old made 15 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.