Barcelona set to finalize transfer of Premier League star 'in coming days' - Reports

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia and now latest reports from Catalunya Radio claim that Laporta will finalize the defender's contract in the coming days.

The former La Masia product is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe at the moment. With his contract running out at Manchester City, Barcelona are ready to swoop in and make him the first signing of this transfer window.

Still only 20, Eric Garcia broke through to the Manchester City senior squad and got some valuable playing time last season. However, Garcia's refusal to renew his contract with the Cityzens has seen his playing opportunities dry up drastically this season.

Pep Guardiola even admitted that the player will be leaving soon and playing for Barcelona in the future. Speaking to Goal recently, Guardiola said:

“Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

“He’s going to play in Barcelona and that is not an average player - he is a top player. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart.

“That is why it is difficult for all the managers when you have a squad. You cannot imagine what it means.”

Eric Garcia will be hoping to break into the Barcelona first team next season and he could be an excellent long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Barcelona have some interesting decisions to make in the summer transfer window

Eric Garcia could be Barcelona's first signing under Joan Laporta

Barcelona will have some tough decisions to make in the transfer window. While securing the future of Lionel Messi is a priority, Ronald Koeman will also be keen to revitalize his current squad and add some fresh legs.

With the deal for Eric Garcia all but done, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will probably turn his attention towards the transfers of Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.

Both Dutch stars enjoyed a good relationship with Koeman when he was the Netherlands national team manager and have been linked with a move to Barcelona in the last few weeks.

The Catalan giants seem to be slowly getting back to their best and the potential free transfer of Eric Garcia in the coming days could be another step in the right direction.