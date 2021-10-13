Barcelona set to make January move for Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to make a move for Manchester United star Donny van de Beek in January.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle), the Blaugrana want to sign the Dutch midfielder on a loan deal. However, the Red Devils would only be interested if the Catalan giants include a mandatory purchase option as part of the deal.

Donny van de Beek has endured a torrid time so far in his stint at Old Trafford. Since joining Manchester United in September 2020, the midfielder has featured just 39 times, scoring once and assisting twice. He has only started 17 of those matches, mostly in cup competitions.

Donny van de Beek @Donny_beek6 Very excited to be the newest edition of the #MUFC family. 🔴 Your enthusiastic responses to my announcement make me feel at home already! Can’t wait to join the team in Manchester. But first... focus on the Dutch Squad in preparation for the upcoming Nations League matches.🦁 Very excited to be the newest edition of the #MUFC family. 🔴 Your enthusiastic responses to my announcement make me feel at home already! Can’t wait to join the team in Manchester. But first... focus on the Dutch Squad in preparation for the upcoming Nations League matches.🦁 https://t.co/FIUAwed0FA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly reiterated that Van de Beek is part of his plans. However, the Norwegian tactician has preferred to use the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in attacking midfield.

Van de Beek can also play as a defensive midfielder but hasn't received much of a look-in in that position either. Solskjaer has instead opted to play the combination of Fred and Scott McTominay, with Nemanja Matic in the squad as a rotation option as well.

Injuries have also not helped Van de Beek, and the 2019 Ballon d'Or nominee's stock has fallen quite steeply since joining Manchester United. A move to Barcelona could revive the midfielder's career.

How will Manchester United's Donny Van de Beek fit in at Barcelona?

Donny Van de Beek was a graduate of the Ajax academy, having moved through various age categories before debuting for the first team in 2016. In the four years he spent with the Dutch outfit following his debut, Van de Beek made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and assisting 34.

These were impressive returns for a player who was deployed in numerous positions within midfield. Van de Beek also played a vital role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 season.

It is well-known that Ajax and Barcelona share very similar football philosophies due to their history with the late Johan Cruyff. In fact, there were rumors of Barcelona moving for Van de Beek in the summer of 2020. However, the Catalans' financial situation meant they could do little about the Dutchman's move to Manchester United.

If Van de Beek does move to Barcelona in January, the deal would make sense for both parties. The Blaugrana, who have received plenty of criticism for moving away from their philosophy this season, will receive a player capable of bringing it back.

On the other hand, a move to Barcelona would also give Van de Beek some much-needed playing time. Still only 24, it would help the Dutchman rediscover the form that catapulted him to fame during his Ajax days.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC A move for Donny van de Beek to Barcelona could be on the cards. Although a loan deal would be more suitable for the Spanish side considering their financial siuation. [sport] #mufc A move for Donny van de Beek to Barcelona could be on the cards. Although a loan deal would be more suitable for the Spanish side considering their financial siuation. [sport] #mufc

