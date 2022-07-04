Barcelona set price tag for forgotten 22-year-old who Xavi doesn't count on: Reports

Barcelona have set a €18 million price tag on winger Francisco Trincao, who reportedly has no future at the club as manager Xavi Hernandez does not count on him to be in the first team.

The 22-year-old spent the previous campaign at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored just two goals and provided one assist in 28 Premier League appearances.

Wolves @Wolves



Thank you for your contributions and good luck for the future, Francisco.



🤝 Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following his loan for the 2021/22 season.Thank you for your contributions and good luck for the future, Francisco. Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following his loan for the 2021/22 season.Thank you for your contributions and good luck for the future, Francisco.🐺🤝 https://t.co/GK7KtyP940

Wolves have announced that they will not be taking up the option to sign the Portuguese forward on a permanent contract. According to BBC Sport, this means that the Molineux club must pay €6 million for the loan fee. The report also claims that Wolves would recieve a 20% of any fee the Catalonian club receives for the winger, who still has three years left on his current deal.

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Trincao may have to find a club in the near future as he does not appear in Xavi's plans ahead of the new season.

The aforementioned report also states that Ousmane Dembele is set to sign an extension at the club and that the Blaugrana are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha. This will see Trincao's game time severely impacted at the Camp Nou.

AS have reported that Barcelona are seeking €18 million offer for the winger, who signed from Portuguese side Braga in 2020. The report claims that Trincao wants to join Sporting Lisbon, although they are unable to afford the fee required to prize him away from Catalonia.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Xavi does NOT count on Triñcao. The Portuguese international is pending to solve his future with Sporting Lisbon, the team most interested in him. [#fcblive | Xavi does NOT count on Triñcao. The Portuguese international is pending to solve his future with Sporting Lisbon, the team most interested in him. [ @mundodeportivo 🚨| Xavi does NOT count on Triñcao. The Portuguese international is pending to solve his future with Sporting Lisbon, the team most interested in him. [@mundodeportivo] #fcblive https://t.co/CKWVMOHvhS

Barcelona star Trincao feels he should have played more at Wolves

While the Portugal international showed glimpses of how good of a player he can be for Bruno Lage's side, his end product and goal contributions left plenty to be desired.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports in March, the Barcelona winger said that he wanted to play more games, as he stated:

"I'm doing my best for the coach to think that [I should play more]. It's his decision, I have to respect it. Of course, I think I deserve more and I'm trying to do that and show that every day.

"If you just look for the end product, maybe you can say that [we haven't seen the best of me]. But if you look at football in terms of the whole game, you can say I'm doing great things."

He added:

"But normally people look for just the end product. But I'm trying to improve on that because I know it will give me the tools to be better and make people look at me differently."

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far