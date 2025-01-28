Barcelona set to receive €4.5m fixed fee and €500k in add-ons for sale of 20-year-old star to SPL club: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive a reported €4.5 million fixed fee and €500K in bonuses from the sale of Unai Hernandez to Al-Ittihad. The 20-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the key players of Barca Atletic.

Unai Hernandez has not made any appearances for the Barcelona first team. However, the Spaniard contributed 19 goals and 10 assists in 59 outings across competitions for Barca Atletic. The youngster was linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League in the January window with the Catalans keen on selling players to free up their wage bill.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Al-Ittihad have reached a verbal agreement for the sale of Unai Hernandez. The Catalans will receive around €5 million overall including €4.5 million fixed fee with €500K add-ones. A sell-on clause is also included in the deal. The details will be fixed formally ahead of Hernandez undergoing his medicals and signing his contract.

The sale of Unai Hernandez could help Barca free up some space in their wage bill and secure other important signings for the first team. The Catalan giants have been linked to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in January. The Hernandez deal may pave the way for Rashford's arrival if his salary can be included within the freed space.

Barcelona set to extend the contracts of Pedri and Gavi: Reports

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano (h/t Xavi Torres), Barcelona are closing in on renewing the contracts of their star midfield duo Pedri and Gavi. Both players are set to extend their contracts until 2031 with their current deals valid until June 2026.

Both Gavi and Pedri have reportedly agreed on the terms of the deal verbally with formal details set to be sorted out by sporting director Deco. The Spaniards are keen on staying at Barcelona and are an integral part of Hansi Flick's project. Both players will have a reported release clause of €1 billion.

Pedri has appeared in all of Barca's fixtures this season except their latest 7-1 LaLiga clash against Valencia. The Spaniard adds a great depth to the Blaugrana midfield and has contributed four goals and four assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Gavi was sidelined due to an ACL Injury until October 2024. Upon his return, he has made 19 appearances for Barca across competitions, contributing two goals and three assists. Gavi and Pedri's combination has also worked well for the Catalan giants this season with the club considering both players' long-term prospects for the club.

