Barcelona set to target 19-year-old right-back as they believe Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is too expensive - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on signing defender Arnau Martinez. The 19-year-old is a La Masia product and has been a regular for Girona this season.

As per a report by Futbol Total, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was Barcelona's top target, but they are planning to drop their interest in the England international.

The Catalan side deem the Reds fullback too expensive and have started looking at alternatives.

Fútbol Total @FutbolTotalCF EXCL: El FC Barcelona quiere pagar la cláusula de Arnau Martínez a final de temporada. El club no tiene dudas sobre él, y quieren que sea entonces el lateral derecho titular. El precio de Alexander Arnold es excesivo en estos momentos. EXCL: El FC Barcelona quiere pagar la cláusula de Arnau Martínez a final de temporada. El club no tiene dudas sobre él, y quieren que sea entonces el lateral derecho titular. El precio de Alexander Arnold es excesivo en estos momentos. #FCBlive 🚨 EXCL: El FC Barcelona quiere pagar la cláusula de Arnau Martínez a final de temporada. El club no tiene dudas sobre él, y quieren que sea entonces el lateral derecho titular. El precio de Alexander Arnold es excesivo en estos momentos. #FCBlive 🇪🇸 https://t.co/os5fz2Sgxf

The report adds that Martinez is the one leading the race right now as he was with the Blaugrana for six years from 2010 to 2016, before moving to Hospitalet and eventually joining Girona.

Martinez admitted earlier this year that he was still dreaming of a move to Camp Nou. Speaking on Cadena SER's Que T'hi Jugues in the summer, he said:

"It was difficult [leaving Barca], but maybe the best thing that happened to me is leaving Barça and that's why I'm here. I've been with Barça since I was little and it's a dream to play there. My football reference has always been Mascherano."

Barcelona's right-back situation

Barcelona signed Hector Bellerin in the summer on a free transfer after his Arsenal contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Xavi uses Bellerin and Sergi Roberto as his options on the right side of the defense, while Jules Kounde has also played a few matches there.

They also loaned out Sergino Dest to AC Milan, who have the option of signing him permanently next summer. The Serie A side have agreed a €20 million fee with Barcelona, but are yet to make a decision on the USMNT defender.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The USMNT equalize! SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOALThe USMNT equalize! SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOAL 🔥The USMNT equalize! https://t.co/eVNh8R8Lym

Another right-back currently getting linked with a move to Camp Nou is Manchester United star Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese has his contract expiring at the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal at Old Trafford.

When recently quizzed about the latest rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona, he sad (via The Sun):

"I don't think it's the time to think about my contract situation. We're in the process to improve our game as team. I love to play for Man United as I always try to show. I'm happy - this is the most important thing."

Manchester United are keen to keep the defender after an impressive display this season under Erik ten Hag.

Poll : 0 votes