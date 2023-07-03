Barcelona set to terminate contract of 24-year-old attacking midfielder: Reports

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are set to terminate La Masia product Alex Collado's contract. The 24-year-old spent the 2022–23 season on loan at Elche.

However, he suffered an injury-plagued campaign and made only 17 appearances across competitions, scoring once and providing one assist. Overall, it was far from an ideal campaign for Collado.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are looking to reduce their wage bill. Terminating Collado's contract could help them do so. The attacking midfielder is set to return to the club in the summer.

There have been reported interests from Spain and Greece in Collado. However, nothing about a move is concrete yet.

Barcelona might not wait in the hope of receiving a transfer fee and take matters into their own hands by terminating the player's contract.

Collado has so far made two appearances for Barca's senior team. Judging by the recent reports, he is not expected to play any further part for the club in the future.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about offering Xavi a new contract

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Xavi led the club to two trophies in his first full season as Barcelona manager. After leading the team to Supercopa de Espana glory earlier in the season, the legendary midfielder also helped the team secure the La Liga title.

Xavi has somewhat brought back the identity that the club is famous for. However, his current deal will expire at the end of the 2023–24 season. Fans, though, are keen to see him stay long-term.

Joan Laporta addressed the situation involving Xavi's contract. He said (via Barca Universal):

“He knows that the priority is to improve the team and the viability plan. Then, there will be time for his contract extension and improvement, he deserves it. He wants to continue and there will be no problem.”

Xavi is a bonafide Blaugrana legend. Very few players know the club's DNA better than he does.

Hence, his staying can certainly help the team propel to the next level. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Xavi extends.

