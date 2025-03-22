Barcelona set for transfer tussle with Real Madrid for Premier League breakout star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head with Real Madrid for the signature of highly-rated Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. As per Defensa Central (via Barca Universal), La Blaugrana are huge admirers of the 19-year-old.

Dean Huijsen is enjoying a phenomenal debut season with Bournemouth in the Premier League this time out. The youngster only joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus in a deal worth a reported €18.2 million and has been excellent.

Huijsen's rise to prominence has seen him attract interest from several top European clubs. Liverpool and Real Madrid have been named as huge admirers for a while now but Barcelona are also set to enter the race.

Huijsen joined Juventus in 2021 from Malaga but made only one senior appearance for the Old Lady. He had a pretty impressive six-month loan spell with AS Roma before his permanent move to Bournemouth.

Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the youngster played youth-level football for the Oranje but recently earned his first senior cap for Spain. Barcelona reportedly want to create a defensive pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Huijsen who could play together for Spain for a very long time as well.

However, the teenager is reportedly a big Real Madrid fan which puts Los Blancos in pole position to land him. Liverpool are also interested in the defender as they look for a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle United set to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid for Spanish wonderkid's signature: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to win the race for the signature of Spanish sensation Antonio Cordero. As reported by Spanish publication Marca, the Magpies are set to land the Malaga wonderkid beating Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Antonio Cordero, nicknamed 'Antonito', is in the final months of his deal with Malaga and is unlikely to sign a new deal. The 18-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists in 30 appearances this season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were reportedly both keen on the Spain under 19 international's signature. However, Newcastle United are set to land the highly-rated winger having offered him higher wages and an easier route to first-team football.

Newcastle United are believed to be looking to bolster their squad after beating Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. They are still very much in the race to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

