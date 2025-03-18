Newcastle United set to hand Barcelona and Real Madrid surprise transfer blow in race for Spanish wonderkid: Reports

Newcastle United are all set to pip Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Spanish wonderkid Antonio Cordero for free this summer, according to Marca. 'Antonito', as he is also known, is in the final months of his contract with Malaga and is unlikely to sign an extension.

The Spanish winger has caught the eye in the Segunda Division this season, registering five goals and six assists from 30 games. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and are apparently plotting to prise him away.

Barcelona are navigating financial difficulties and the player's contract situation makes him a lucrative option. Previous reports have suggested that the club are planning to use their strong ties with the player's agent, Pini Zahavi, to win the race.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have targeted younger talents in the market of late and Antonito fits the bill. However, the LaLiga duo are in for disappointment.

Newcastle United have apparently won the race by offering the player a better pay package and the chance to break into the first team soon. Eddie Howie's team are on the rise and have an impressive squad at their disposal.

The Magpies are already planning for the future, buoyed by their recent EFL Cup final win over Liverpool. Securing the services of Antonito will be a huge boost to their plans. Real Madrid and Barcelona, however, will have to continue their search for attacking reinforcements elsewhere.

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid battling for a LaLiga goalkeeper?

Joan Garcia

Barcelona and Real Madrid have apparently set their sights on Espanyol custodian Joan Garcia, according to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). The report adds that Arsenal are also in the race for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Garcia has been quite impressive this season, registering four clean sheets from 27 games. Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and now want him at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Wojciech Szczesny is only a temporary solution while Inaki Pena remains linked with an exit this year.

The Camp Nou hierarchy now want Garcia for the job. However, Real Madrid are also eyeing the 23-year-old as they look to add more depth between the sticks.

Andriy Lunin signed a new contract last September but his future remains uncertain. Garcia could be a fine replacement and could eventually succeed Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

