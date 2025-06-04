Barcelona set to trigger €25 million release clause to sign Arsenal target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to trigger Joan Garcia's release clause to sign him ahead of Arsenal in the summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, both these clubs have shown interest in the Espanyol goalkeeper, but the Catalans are seemingly ahead in this race.

Garcia still has three years left on his deal with his current employers, which would have put sufficient negotiating power in Espanyol's hands. Hence, the Blaugrana are looking to trigger the player's release, with Romano confirming the same on his X account (formerly Twitter).

He wrote:

"Joan García and Barça, matter of short time to complete the deal as it’s all set between the goalkeeper and the club. Five year deal being prepared… then Barça will trigger €25m release clause. Here we go, soon."

Barcelona were in need of another goalkeeper, with Wojciech Szczesny's contract at the club expiring in the summer. This leaves Marc-Andre ter Stegen as competition at Camp Nou. However, the German is 33 years old and may have to move on soon.

This gives Garcia the opportunity to become the Blaugrana's first choice in goal in the years to come. The situation is slightly different at Arsenal, with the Gunners looking for a second-choice goalkeeper.

David Raya is the undoubted starter and will most likely hold this spot for years to come. Overall, Garcia has made 67 appearances across competitions for Espanyol, keeping 21 clean sheets in the process.

Barcelona in talks with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in attempt to complete summer move- Reports

Thomas Partey

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, with the Ghana international's contract expiring in the summer. According to The Sun, the Blaugrana have already contacted the holding midfielder's representatives over a move (via Football Transfer Tavern).

However, there is still some uncertainty over whether Partey will be moving, with some reports suggesting that he may be handed a contract extension. The Gunners were heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi in recent weeks, which hinted at the fact that he would take Partey's place in the first XI.

The 31-year-old joined the north London outfit in October 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £45 million. Since then, he has made 167 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging nine goals and seven assists.

A move to Barcelona may be beneficial for Partey, given it would still provide him the opportunity to compete for top honors like La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

