Barcelona shortlist Liverpool star along with Chelsea and Arsenal target as they plan summer move - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly added Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz to their wishlist for the summer transfer window. Along with the Colombin international, they are also said to be targeting Arsenal and Chelsea-linked striker Alexander Isak.

This is as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the Bluagrana's ties to a move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford have come undone. While the troubled forward at Old Trafford was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, it looks like this deal is off the table with the January window nearing its end.

In the summer, Diaz will have two years left on his contract at Anfield and could well decide to leave the club following Cody Gakpo's performances this year. The former Porto man will be aware of the threat that the Dutchman poses for a spot on the left flank, which could curtail his game time.

Amid these issues, a move to Barcelona may just be the solution. This season alone, Diaz has made 30 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 12 goals and three assists.

Barcelona's other options are Isak and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao. The Newcastle United striker has been in sublime form this campaign, having netted 17 Premier League goals in 21 matches. With the Sweden international contracted at St. James' Park till 2028, he will not be a cheap purchase.

Similarly, AC Milan will be in no rush to sell Leao, with the player tied down till 2028 as well. This season, the Portuguese star has made 29 appearances across competitions for the Serie A outfit, bagging eight goals and seven assists.

Barcelona eyeing a move for Liverpool target who will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold- Reports

Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona are reportedly now in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich in the summer (via TeamTalk). The Germany international will become available for free in the next transfer window, with his current agreement expiring at the time.

However, they will face stern competition from Liverpool, who are reportedly viewing Kimmich as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are indeed under threat of losing their right-back, whose agreement also comes to an end in the summer.

If Liverpool are to secure Kimmich's services, the 29-year-old would add experience and versatility, given he can play as a number six, too. To date, the German has made 420 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich, bagging 43 goals and 113 assists.

