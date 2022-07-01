Barcelona shortlist Premier League midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets - Reports 

According to Sport, Barcelona have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves as a potential replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets. However, the Blaugrana will attempt to sign the Portuguese in the summer of 2023 rather than this summer.

Busquets has been a key member of the Blaugrana since Pep Guardiola's coaching days at the club. The Spanish midfielder has made 674 appearances, scoring 18 goals and creating 40 more. He has won numerous trophies with the club and has been Barcelona's mainstay in midfield post the Xavi-Iniesta days.

He currently has only a year left on his deal and has struggled with injuries of late. It could be a reason why the Catalan clubs are looking to replace him at Nou Camp.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | Players with the most ball recoveries per match in the opposition half in La Liga 2021-22. Sergio Busquets ranks first.

Barca were reportedly keen on Neves earlier in the summer. However, their tough economic situation has forced them to change their transfer strategy. They are now prioritizing the signing of Robert Lewandowski and fixing their defense.

They will reportedly target Neves in the summer of 2023. With the Wolves midfielder's contract expiring in 2024, he is likely to cost less next summer.

The Portuguese international has been an important member of the club since joining the English side back in 2017. He helped them get promoted to the first division in his debut season. The central midfielder has scored 24 times and created 12 assists in 212 appearances for the club.

Bayern Munich reject Barcelona's third bid for Robert Lewandowski

According to BILD (via Latestly), Bayern Munich have rejected a third bid made by Barcelona to sign Robert Lewandowski. The German club wants €50 million for the Polish striker. However, the Catalan club offered €40 million + €5 million in add ons.

Lewandowski has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern this summer even though his contract with them expires next year. It would be interesting to see if Barca put in a new bid.

Barca Believers @barcabelievers_ Bayern Munich have rejected Barcelona's third offer for Robert Lewandowski (€40m guaranteed plus €5m add-ons). The club would only start considering a sale from €50m [🥇BILD] Bayern Munich have rejected Barcelona's third offer for Robert Lewandowski (€40m guaranteed plus €5m add-ons). The club would only start considering a sale from €50m [🥇BILD] ❗Bayern Munich have rejected Barcelona's third offer for Robert Lewandowski (€40m guaranteed plus €5m add-ons). The club would only start considering a sale from €50m [🥇BILD] https://t.co/BRaLsK8STf

The Polish striker has been in excellent form in front of goal throughout his career at the Allianz Arena. He has netted 344 times in 375 games since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014. Lewandowski also hit 50 goals in 46 matches last season itself and won 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award in 2021.

Unfortuantely, Barca are financially ill-equipped in the market to complete big signings in the moment. It remains to be seen what transpires from this long-drawn saga between the two clubs.

