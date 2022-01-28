Barcelona could sign Arsenal forward after move for Alvaro Morata breaks down - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month. The striker is set to leave the club before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

According to The Times, Arsenal have offered Aubameyang to Barcelona and Sevilla. The Catalan giants are in the market for a striker and have seen their efforts to sign Alvaro Morata from Juventus get rebuffed by the Italian club. The Blaugrana are now ready to turn their attention to the former Gunners captain.

With Sevilla signing Anthony Martial on loan, Barcelona should be confident of getting a deal over the line, however, they will reportedly face stiff competition from the likes of Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan and Marseille.

Aubameyang has not made an appearance for the Gunners since the 7th of December last year. The striker was stripped of the captaincy and exiled from the squad due to off-field disciplinary issues. It is now unlikely that the 32-year old will stay at the club for much longer.

Arsenal are currently in Dubai for warm weather training, however, Aubameyang has stayed back in London in order to engineer a move to a new club. The striker had to pull out of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19 and has been working on his recovery in London since the beginning of January.

Barcelona and Arsenal will have to scramble to get any deals done before the transfer window shuts on Monday. Both clubs are in dire need of reinforcements if they are to mount a top 4 challenge during the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal are currently 6th in the Premier League, two points off Manchester United in 4th, with a game in hand on the Red Devils. Mikel Arteta's side have been woeful recently, having failed to win a single game in 2022. The Gunners will need to bring in a striker to replace Aubameyang if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top 4.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently 5th in La Liga, one point off Atletico Madrid in 4th. Xavi's side are yet to find consistency in terms of their performances and results, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. Blaugrana have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City earlier this month and are close to completing a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore. However, Xavi is reportedly still looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts.

