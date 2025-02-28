Barcelona slap €40m price tag on 24-year-old star with 12 goal involvements this season amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly slapped a €40 million asking price on Ferran Torres amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. As reported by Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana see the price tag as the starting point for any potential talks.

Ferran Torres has largely been a squad player for Barcelona since his switch from Manchester City in 2022. The Spaniard has often done quite well when given chances but he has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter.

The versatile forward has scored 11 times and provided three assists in 28 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season. However, he has started only ten games across competitions while coming on as a substitute on 18 occasions.

Since his switch to Camp Nou, the 24-year-old has made 141 appearances for Barcelona, contributing with 36 goals and 16 assists. He has been a reliable player for Spain as well, earning 48 caps and scoring 21 goals and providing five assists.

Torres' lack of regular minutes has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs from across Europe. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for the former Manchester City star.

Arsenal hold talks to sign Bundesliga superstar wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, also wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona. The versatile Germany international has his current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring this summer and could be available on a free.

Kimmich has been heavily linked with a host of clubs from across Europe due to his contract situation. Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Arsenal have gotten in touch with the 30-year-old regarding a summer move. He wrote on X:

"For several days, Arsenal FC have been one of the clubs with a concrete interest in Joshua Kimmich and have held talks. Gunners would like to sign him on a free transfer as a possible replacement for Jorginho."

The journalist added:

"Kimmich now has received two written offers from abroad. One from the Premier League. That's the main reason why he is hesitating to sign a new deal with Bayern at least until 2028 and a salary of [around £18 million] gross/year."

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern Munich over the years, having joined the Bavarian giants in 2015 from RB Leipzig. He has scored 43 goals and provided 114 assists in 426 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, winning 20 trophies.

