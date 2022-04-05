Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany spotted in Morocco to meet 24-year-old forward's agent - Reports

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has reportedly flown to Morocco to meet the agent of French forward Ousmane Dembele. Alemany will reportedly begin negotiations with the 24-year-old's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a contract extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sissoko called Barcelona's sporting director to schedule a meeting to discuss his client's future at Camp Nou. Ousmane Dembele's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Alemany recently revealed the club's desire to keep hold of the former him as long as he is willing to accept a salary that the club can afford and is 'proportionate' to that of his teammates.

"He and his agents have known for nearly a year what our position is. For us, he can stay, as long as it's within sustainable salary limits and proportionate to his teammates," said Alemany as per barcablaugranes.com.

Ousmane Dembele rejected multiple contract offers from Barcelona during the first half of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund star was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in January, but failed to secure a transfer.

He has since been reintegrated into the Blaugranas' starting line-up by Xavi, and has thrived under the Spanish tactician. Dembele had provided seven assists and scored one goal in the Spanish side's last five La Liga games prior to their clash with Sevilla on Sunday.

The winger produced a sensational performance against Jule Lopetigui's side. Dembele notched up his tenth assist of the season when Pedri latched onto a pass from him and scored a brilliant goal to give Xavi's side a 1-0 lead on the night.

His consistent performances have helped propel Barca to second place in the league table, twelve points behind league leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand over Los Blancos.

Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a massive fan of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and is desperate to keep hold of him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are still trying and pushing to extend Ousmane’s contract at their conditions. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany had a meeting in Marrakech with Ousmane Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko - just finished as per @HelenaCondis Barça are still trying and pushing to extend Ousmane’s contract at their conditions. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany had a meeting in Marrakech with Ousmane Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko - just finished as per @HelenaCondis. 🇫🇷 #FCBBarça are still trying and pushing to extend Ousmane’s contract at their conditions.

Barcelona could be set to offer Ousmane Dembele a short-term contract

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Mateu Alemany's trip to Morocco to meet Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko is a clear indication of Barca's desire to negotiate a new contract with the Frenchman.

According to Sport, the club could be set to offer him a two-year contract extension. The forward is believed to be earning €250,000-per-week at Camp Nou. The Catalan club are in a dire financial situation and will therefore be unable to offer him a long-term contract with an improved salary.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport PETE JENSON: Ousmane Dembele has gone from zero to hero at Barcelona trib.al/Kv76549 PETE JENSON: Ousmane Dembele has gone from zero to hero at Barcelona trib.al/Kv76549

The 24-year-old will need to take a pay-cut if he is to stay at Barca. Reports suggest Dembele is desperate to be a part of Xavi's project and is hence likely to extend his contract.

Edited by Diptanil Roy