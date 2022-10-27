Barcelona star with €1 billion release clause could leave due to frustrations over lack of game time: Reports

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is not happy with his current game time under Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou.

It has been noted that the youngster is being carefully transitioned into the team due to the injuries that plagued him last season. Although Fati has not been out injured this season, he has made just three starts for Barca, with his other 13 appearances coming off the bench.

Following his frustration at limited game time, Fati has reportedly spoken to super agent Jorge Mendes. The Spaniard wants a move away from Barcelona if his severe lack of game time under Xavi persists. The Blaugrana, however, have tied Fati down with a €1 billion release clause in a deal that expires in 2027.

B/R Football @brfootball ️ Ansu Fati is captaining Barcelona in the second half Ansu Fati is captaining Barcelona in the second half ©️ https://t.co/BpVd3IAvTl

The forward's contract situation will make it very difficult for any European juggernaut to make a move for him. However, with Jorge Mendes backing Fati at the negotiating table, a potential solution might be on the cards in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona are already dealing with notable financial issues, which they have had to use economic levers to resolve. They still owe nearly €150 million to four other clubs for signing five players, and might be willing to let Fati go if a club makes an offer.

Ansu Fati is seen as Camp Nou's next sharpshooting prodigy, having come through the ranks at La Masia and securing himself a spot in the first team. Despite having started just two La Liga games this season, the forward has impressed, scoring three goals and assisting three more.

Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League

The Blaugrana went all in the summer transfer window, racking up attackers to fill their ranks. While it has yielded a lot of fruit in La Liga, where they have scored 28 goals in 11 games, the opposite has happened in their continental games.

Barca have scored a mere eight goals in five UEFA Champions League games, winning just once and losing three times. Their 3-3 draw with Inter on 12 October, followed by a 3-0 thrashing from Bayern at Camp Nou on Wednesday (26 October), cemented their place in the UEFA Europa League.

Poll : 0 votes