"We’re not good enough" - Barcelona star delivers damning verdict after UEFA Champions League elimination

Barcelona failed to make it past the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for a second consecutive year. Commenting on the setback, Blaugrana midfielder Pedri has admitted that the Catalan giants weren't good enough to compete in Europe's elite tournament.

It proved to be another humiliating European night for Barcelona as the Catalan giants suffered a 3-0 battering at the hands of Bayern Munich at Camp Nou. But their fate was already sealed when Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 to secure second spot in Group C.

Xavi's men were aware of their fate before taking to the pitch against Bayern. Pedri believes that that could've affected their motivation level heading into the game.

“It was a difficult game, we already knew the result of the Inter game and maybe we didn’t come out with the same motivation,” the Barcelona midfielder said after the game (via Barca Universal).

The Spaniard went on to admit that the Blaugrana weren't good enough to compete in the Champions League, elaborating on what went wrong for Xavi's men.

“We have to be more calm with the ball. Sometimes we rush and lose a lot of possessions,” Pedri explained.

“We are a very young team and we have a lot of room for improvement. It’s clear that we’re not good enough to compete in the Champions League.

“We have to get better at many things to be able to compete. We lack many things. One of the things we need to improve is decision making, calmness with the ball, and some physical aspects,” he added.

Pedri thanks Barcelona fans for their support

Barca suffered another Champions League humiliation yesterday.

The midfielder spent some time showing appreciation to the Blaugrana faithful for their support after the Bayern Munich game. He said:

“First of all, I want to thank the fans. Every day they are with us no matter what. We want to give them victories and titles, that’s why we went out to thank them when the game was over. Thank you very much fans!”

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Barcelona will play their last group stage fixture against Viktoria Plzen next week on Tuesday before heading over to the Europa League.

