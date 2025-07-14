Barcelona star angry with Hansi Flick's decision as agents start talks with club over transfer - Reports

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly angry with coach Hansi Flick's decision to exclude him from his plans next season. The German goalkeeper's agents have begun talks with other clubs over a potential transfer.

The latest developments come after Ter Stegen reportedly had a meeting with Hansi Flick last week over his future at the club. Flick made it clear that the goalkeeper will not be the first-choice to guard the goal next season with the arrival of Joan Garcia. Barcelona signed Garcia from Espanyol for a reported €25 million. Moreover, Wojciech Szczesny has also renewed his contract for another two years.

According to Cadena SER (h/t Barca Universal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen is angry with the Barcelona management following his meeting with Hansi Flick on Thursday (July 10). Despite Flick making it clear that the German is not a part of his plans, he is reportedly not open to leaving the club.

Ter Stegen's contract with the club runs until June 2028, with the German adamant on fulfilling the deal. The shot-stopper also intends to fight for the number one spot in the goal. Meanwhile, Barcelona want him out of the club due to his decline in form and his huge salary, causing a financial burden on the club.

The aforementioned report claims that Ter Stegen's agents have already begun weighing other offers for a potential transfer. Despite the player's reluctance to leave, he would need to secure more regular playing time to be considered a starter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Galatasaray and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the keeper.

Barcelona director Deco opens up about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future at the club

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Barcelona sporting director Deco made his stance clear about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future at the club. He believed it was not his job to make decisions about regular playtime, which is the duty of the coach. Deco said (via Barca Universal):

"I don’t have to talk to him. My job is to build the best possible team for the coach. From there, it’s the coach’s call. There’s no clause in any contract that guarantees playing time."

He further explained why Barca signed Joan Garcia and added:

"We had to think about the present and the future. Joan is a young, top-level goalkeeper. He may play now, or maybe not for another year or two, but everyone starts from zero. Nobody has an advantage. The goal was not a priority. But the market gave us a chance, and if we waited, the cost could have been higher or the player could’ve gone elsewhere. We had to act."

It remains to be seen if Ter Stegen agrees to leave the club this summer. Reports suggest that Hansi Flick will consider Joan Garcia as the starting goalkeeper, with Szczesny playing a key backup role.

