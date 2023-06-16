Barcelona star to consider offers from Saudi Arabia seriously - Reports

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti will reportedly consider offers from the Saudi Pro League seriously amid a lack of interest from European suitors.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Umtiti prefers to stay in Europe rather than head to the Middle East. However, there has been a lack of concrete interest in his services from his home continent and he could be forced to consider moving to Saudi.

Saudi Pro League clubs are luring some of European football's biggest names to the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante (both Al Ittihad) have all headed to one of world football's fastest-growing leagues.

Umtiti has reportedly garnered slight interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and AS Roma. Meanwhile, his former club Lyon have also been keeping tabs, and he would be keen to return to the Groupama Stadium.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Serie A side Leece. He made 25 appearances across competitions, helping Salentini keep six clean sheets.

The Frenchman has returned to Barcelona, but his future at Camp Nou is majorly in doubt. He has three years left on his contract with the Catalan giants but could depart this summer.

Umtiti joined Barca from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million and has made 133 appearances for the La Liga giants. He is a two-time La Liga champion and a three-time Copa del Rey winner.

Barcelona's Raphinha insists he wants to stay at Camp Nou

Raphinha wants to stay with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has stated his intentions to remain with the Catalan giants for the long term. The Brazilian attacker arrived at Camp Nou last summer from Leeds United for €58 million.

The 26-year-old experienced a mixed debut season with the Blaugrana. He scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 games across competitions.

However, the Brazil international wasn't always happy with the game time he was handed by Xavi. This has led to speculation that Barca may be willing to part with the attacker this summer.

Despite this, Raphinha is adamant he wants to stay at Camp Nou beyond next season. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

I will continue at Barça next season, and the season after that, and the season after that. I have many years of contract, I hope to fulfill those years and many more. I’m comfortable here."

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League giants Newcastle United have been linked. However, they will reportedly have to meet Barcelona's €60 million valuation of the Brazilian.

