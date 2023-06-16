Premier League side willing to make stunning €60 million offer but Barcelona star unwilling to leave - Reports

Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly willing to pay the €60 million valuation Barcelona have placed on Raphinha.

According to El Nacional, the Magpies are keen to add the Brazil international to bolster their attack after finishing fourth last season, but the player is apparently unwilling to leave Barcelona.

That would come as a blow to Barca president Joan Laporta, who will effectively lose the option to sell Raphinha and raise funds. Barcelona need to balance their books and raise cash if they want to make signings and register them ahead of the upcoming season.

Raphinha doesn't seem to be included in the bracket of players to leave the club this summer. The 26-year-old told Club del deportista:

"Of course, I will continue at Barca. Next season and the next, and the next, I have many years of contract, and I hope to fulfill these years and many others. My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists, and I had no direct participation in the team."

He added:

"But then I started to adapt better; my teammates helped a lot, and we managed to win the Super Cup and the League with a fairly large margin of points."

Raphinha registered ten goals and 12 assists in 50 games across competitions last season. Among Barcelona players, no one laid out more assists than him, and only Robert Lewandowski managed more goals.

The Brazilian arrived in Catalonia from Leeds United last summer for €58 million and signed a five-year deal.

Cazorla tells Barcelona to sign a Pedri-like midfielder

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has urged Barcelona to sign a new midfielder who resembles Pedri or Bernardo Silva's playing style.

Pedri and Silva are both known for their close control, dribbling skills and playmaking ability. They can weave their way out of tight spaces and are confident in possession.

Pedri, 20, made 35 appearances across competitions for Barca last season despite suffering from injury issues. Speaking to Jijantest FC (via @ReshadRahman) Cazorla, who is highly respected by manager Xavi Hernandez, said:

"Xavi needs a player whose profile is similar to Pedri - the style of Bernardo Silva perhaps. Xavi’s team needs players of this style. Pedri also needs rest."

Silva, along with his Manchester City teammate Ilkay Gundogan, has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou. It remains to be seen if the Blaugrana make a move for the Portugal international.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes