"He's the best player I have ever coached" - Barcelona boss Xavi heaps praises on former Arsenal midfielder

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has labeled former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla as the best player he has ever coached.

Cazorla made his name in Spain with Malaga and Villarreal but it was his six-year spell in England which made him a household name in football. He registered 29 goals and 45 assists in 180 career games for Arsenal before rejoining the Yellow Submarine in the summer of 2018.

After two years at Villarreal, he made a move to Al-Sadd, where Xavi was the manager. He flourished under his compatriot, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Xavi became Barcelona's head coach in November 2021 but Cazorla continues to be at the Qatari club. The Spanish tactician was recently asked to name the best player he has ever coached.

Snubbing the likes of Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski, Xavi replied, via @BarcaUniversal:

"Player I like? I can't sign him because of his age, but Santi Cazorla. He is the best player I have ever coached."

Cazorla's time at Arsenal was hampered by a serious ankle injury which required eight surgeries to treat gangrene - a condition that put his right foot at risk of amputation. He left the Gunners in July 2018 but hadn't played a game for them since October 2016 due to the issue.

The two-time FA Cup winner, who also shared the pitch 39 times for Spain with Xavi, is now 38 and out of contract at Al-Sadd next month.

Arsenal unlikely to beat Barcelona in Ilkay Gundogan race - reports

According to SPORT (h/t Express), Arsenal are unlikely to sign Manchester City midfielder and Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan for three seasons.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Germany international in recent weeks, who is set to be a free agent next month. The aforementioned report claims Barcelona are willing to table a three-year deal for him, as compared to the two-year contract Arsenal would offer.

Secondly, a move to Barcelona appeals to the player and his family. Lastly, if Gundogan is to stay in England, he would rather extend his deal with the Cityzens, with whom he has been since the summer of 2016.

Barca would be actively searching for a player who can replace Sergio Busquets, who will leave as a free agent this summer. It remains to be seen if they can convince Gundogan, 32, to join them as a free agent.

There is no domestic silverware that he can hope to win with Arsenal that he hasn't already won with Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes