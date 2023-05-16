“He is a great player” – Joan Laporta lavishes praise on Barcelona transfer target also linked with PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has lavished praise on reported Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer target Bernardo Silva.

The Manchester City playmaker, according to PSGTalk, is being targeted by Les Parisiens as a replacement for Lionel Messi. The Argentina icon could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, Silva is also being targeted by Barcelona. In a recent interview, Laporta was asked whether they could sign a player like the Portugal international. He replied on TV3 program Els matins (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We will be in a position to make transfers if the league approves our feasibility plan, which we will know shortly and I hope the president of La Liga sees the effort we are making.

He added:

"In 2015 I had him signed, I was in Portugal with his agent, his father. He is a great player, from City, in this sense, nothing to say."

The SL Benfica youth academy graduate joined AS Monaco permanently in January 2015. He then sealed a €50 million transfer to Manchester City a year and a half later, where he became a vital player under Pep Guardiola.

Silva, who has won four Premier League titles, has registered 53 goals and 58 assists in 302 career games for Manchester City. His contract ends in June 2025 and the Sky Blues have reportedly placed an €80 million price tag on him.

The valuation could be troublesome for Barcelona, whose financial struggles are well known at this point. They are also working hard to raise funds to afford a potential return for Messi this summer. PSG, in this regard, could have a financial advantage.

They could apparently lose both Messi and Neymar Jr. this summer, which would free up a huge space on their wage books.

Barcelona president gives verdict on reported Saudi offer for PSG's Lionel Messi

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Lionel Messi has received an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club for a potential transfer this summer.

MLS club Inter Miami are also believed to be interested. But Joan Laporta believes Barcelona can compete with any club in the transfer market due to their historical and cultural clout.

The Barca president was asked about Messi receiving a potential offer from Saudi Arabia. He continued, via the aforementioned source:

"With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, Barça is Barça and it is their home. Barça can compete with the whole world, history supports us. And Saudi Arabia [sic.] is doing a very good job and they are investing and working very well, but Barça is Barça."

The Saudi club have apparently promised to offer the 35-year-old €500 million per season, as per L'Equipe (h/t GOAL).

Poll : 0 votes