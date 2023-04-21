Barcelona plan to raise €100 million with sale of 5 players as they aim to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly aiming to raise €100 million in player sales as they look to make space on their books for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina icon's return to Spotify Camp Nou could be on the cards this summer. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season and he is yet to pen fresh terms with them.

However, Barcelona have been warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas that they need to slash their wage bill if they want to register Lionel Messi for next season. To this effect, the Catalan giants are looking to raise €100 million in player sales and slash their wage bill by €200 million.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Franck Kessie, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Raphinha could all be transfer-listed. Kessie arrived on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer but has played just 724 minutes of La Liga football.

Eric Garcia's arrival from Manchester City in June 2021 also cost Barca nothing in transfer fees. The Spanish centre-back has also fallen down Xavi's pecking order and alongside Kessie, could be used to raise cash at the end of the campaign.

Raphinha signed from Leeds United last summer for a fee of €65 million with add-ons. Ferran Torres' transfer from Manchester City in January 2022 cost Barcelona an identical amount in transfer fees. The two, however, have failed to live up to expectations.

Despite the Brazilian's nine goals and as many assists in 41 games across competitions this term, Barca seem keen on the idea of selling him. Ansu Fati's father, Bori Fati, meanwhile, has made it clear that he wants his son to switch teams if he isn't handed more minutes.

Barcelona being pressured into selling Ansu Fati and handing No. 10 shirt to Lionel Messi

American sportswear brand Nike is reportedly pressuring Barcelona into selling Ansu Fati and handing his No. 10 shirt to Lionel Messi.

The two had a cordial relationship at Barca but that changed when Fati ditched Messi's brother Rodrigo as his agent to hire Jorge Mendes. After Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021, the Spaniard was handed the Argentine's shirt number and a bumper new deal with a €1 billion release clause.

The No. 10 has become more synonymous with Lionel Messi than it has with any other player in football history. As per El Nacional (h/t Forbes), Nike wants the Catalan giants to sell Fati and hand the No. 10 shirt back to the 35-year-old to generate more income and profitability.

The 20-year-old, who is valued at €35 million, has started just 13 games across competitions this season. He has made a further 29 appearances from the bench.

Poll : 0 votes