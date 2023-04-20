PSG superstar Lionel Messi asks for his great friend to stay at Barcelona to seal return: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to retain Jordi Alba beyond the summer if he is to return to Catalonia.

The Argentina icon could leave Les Parisiens as a free agent at the end of the season. A return to Barcelona, where he spent 21 years before leaving for France, has been heavily touted.

Reports have claimed that he has rejected contract extension offers at the Parc des Princes in favor of a move to Barcelona. However, as per El Nacional, an important condition of his return to Spotify Camp Nou is that the club keep Sergio Busquets and Alba on board for next season.

The 34-year-old midfielder's current deal comes to an end at the end of the campaign. He is yet to pen fresh terms with the Catalan giants, with rumors circulating that his continuation at Barca could depend on Lionel Messi's return.

Xavi Hernandez recently claimed that Busquets' renewal at Barca is not dependent on Messi signing for the club. The trio enjoyed nine successful years together in Catalonia, which began with Alba's arrival in the summer of 2012 from Valencia and ended with Messi's exit.

While Busquets has remained an important part of Xavi's plans, featuring in 36 games across competitions this season, the same can't be said for Alba. The 34-year-old has fallen below Alejandro Balde in the pecking order and has started just 12 La Liga games this term.

Alba's contract expires at the end of next season. Barca, meanwhile, are said to be preparing a two-year contract with €25 million in gross annual wages for Lionel Messi. He earned four times that amount at Barcelona just before he left them as a free agent.

La Liga chief says Barcelona still have work to do if they want Lionel Messi return

La Liga president Javier Tebas hasn't shied away from reminding the public about Barcelona's financial problems.

Tebas said last month that neither Barca nor Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earn enough to have Lionel Messi on their books next season. In a recent claim, he has reiterated that the Catalan giants will need to balance their wage books if they want to onboard the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Tebas said (h/t Sportstar):

"Today, he could not (be registered in La Liga), but there is still time,” Tebas told a press conference. We’re not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi... even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league."

Lionel Messi is believed to be the second-highest-paid player in world football, second only to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

