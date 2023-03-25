“Messi can’t be at Barcelona or PSG next season” – La Liga president makes emphatic claim about Lionel Messi’s future 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Lionel Messi cannot be at Barcelona next season unless the club's financial situation changes drastically.

The Argentina icon's current contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season with fresh terms yet to be agreed upon. A return to Barca two years after leaving Catalonia for Paris has been touted as a result.

While the 35-year-old could arrive at Spotify Camp Nou as a free agent, he is likely to command a huge wage. Lionel Messi will apparently pocket €34 million in wages this season at the Parc des Princes.

Tebas claimed in January that Barcelona need to reduce their current wage bill by around €600 million to €400 million to be able to register new players or contracts. He has now handed a reality check to the optimistic Barca faithful with regard to a possible return for Lionel Messi.

Tebas was recently quoted as saying, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Many things have to change for Leo Messi’s return to Barcelona. First off, he has to drastically lower his salary, the club must offload players and other things that they are yet to do. They are the only ones who can do it. We will not change the rules.

He added:

"Messi can’t be at Barcelona or PSG next season. In fact, PSG earn less money than Barcelona."

Messi spent 21 years at Barca.

Reports have claimed that the Catalan giants are open to offloading key first-team players Ansu Fati and Raphinha to fund Messi's potential return. They are also said to be open to letting the Argentine playmaker earn a percentage of what he can help the club earn in the future.

Sergio Aguero claims PSG's Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's former Argentine national team teammate Sergio Aguero has claimed that there is a 50% chance that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker could return to Barcelona.

The Argentine duo share a very close relationship and were spotted celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph together on and off the pitch in Qatar. Speaking to TyC Sports in a recent interview, the now-retired Aguero said (h/t Indian Express):

"I think Leo Messi should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home and he should finish his career there. My feeling is that there is a 50 per cent chance that he will return."

Aguero left Manchester City to join Barca in June 2021 as a free agent. However, he never got to play alongside Messi for the Blaugrana as the latter joined PSG the following month.

