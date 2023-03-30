"He is waiting for Barcelona" - Journalist makes massive claim regarding PSG star Lionel Messi's future

Lionel Messi is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to make an approach before he responds to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) contract extension offer.

The Argentine icon spent 21 years at Barca, winning every trophy on offer at the club level before joining PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He could, however, leave Les Parisians at the end of the season at the expiration of his current deal.

According to journalist Gaston Edul (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter), the Ligue 1 giants have already offered Lionel Messi the chance to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old, however, is believed to be waiting for Barcelona to make an approach.

Edul claims that if Messi was fully convinced he wanted to stay in Paris beyond the summer, then he would have signed the contract offer that was on the table. Barca are believed to be getting their affairs in order so they can afford the financial aspects of Messi's potential return.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already claimed that neither Barcelona nor PSG can financially afford to have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on their books next season.

PSG's apparent desire to renew Messi's deal doesn't come as a surprise. Despite the club's elimination from the UEFA Champions League last 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich, the Argentine superstar has done exceedingly well domestically this campaign.

Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Messi has 13 goals and as many assists in 23 Ligue 1 games as his team hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table after 28 matches.

What Xavi has said about PSG's Lionel Messi making potential Barcelona return

Last month, Xavi Hernandez was asked to address the possibility of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in the near future.

The Spanish tactician told reporters, as quoted by Argentine newspaper Clarin (h/t Indian Express):

"For Leo this is his home and his doors are open, so I can’t say anything else. He’s a friend, we’re in permanent contact, we talk about a lot of things, and nothing more From there, it will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in his future, on what fits for the club as well, but it is clear that this is his home."

Xavi and Messi played 399 matches together as teammates during their time with the Blaugrana outfit and seemed to have a telepathic connection with each other on the field. It is clear from Xavi's comments that the two have forged a strong bond off the pitch which remains intact to this day.

A reunion at Barca eight years after Xavi's departure as a player now seems to be on the cards.

