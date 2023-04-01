Manchester City interested in €35 million rated Arsenal target - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal target and Barcelona winger Ansu Fati in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fati's father and agent, Bori Fati, recently slammed Barcelona for not playing his son more regularly. He said in an explosive interview with COPE (h/t GOAL):

"As a father I am angry, yes, like any father. Because seeing Ansu play so little makes you a little angry. I tell them that we deserve much more... It bothers me that they give him a minute, two minutes or three minutes. The forwards that are there are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, from the Spanish national team, he is not just any boy..."

As per Football Insider, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in the running to sign Fati. Premier League leaders Arsenal have also recently been linked with him in a bid to strengthen their frontline at the end of the season.

Fati joined La Masia at the age of nine and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a 5-2 La Liga win against Real Betis in August 2019. He has recorded 25 goals and nine assists for Barcelona's senior team but his playing time has decreased this season.

15 of the 20-year-old's 24 La Liga appearances under Xavi Hernandez this term have come from the bench. His current market value, as per Transfermarkt, stands at a lowly €35 million, which is reportedly worrying Barcelona.

Fati is believed to be open to staying at Barcelona but his father's aforementioned comments have alerted Premier League teams, including Manchester City. The seven-cap Spain international's contract at the Spotify Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2027.

Arteta previews Arsenal's next game as title race with Manchester City heats up

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal prepare to face Leeds United later today (April 1) as the Premier League title race enters its business end. They have 69 points from 28 games - eight more than second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Whites, meanwhile, are hovering above the relegation zone in 14th with just 26 points from 27 games. They are just two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, who have a game in hand.

Hence, on paper, this should be a relatively easy game for Arsenal. Arteta, however, isn't taking anything for granted. He said at his pre-match press conference (h/t Football.London):

"In particular, I think Leeds have a very clear DNA. They’ve been doing it for a long time. They are back right now and a very dangerous team. We discussed that openly and very clearly."

Leeds, who are known for playing attacking football, have mustered seven points from their last four league games.

