Manchester United keen on signing 26-year-old forward on free transfer to replace Anthony Martial: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais' Moussa Dembele to replace Anthony Martial this summer.

The 26-year-old's contract at the Groupama Stadium expires this summer. He has no intentions of renewing it and wants to make the leap to a more prominent club.

According to TeamTalk (h/t Fichajes), Manchester United plan to sign Dembele on a free transfer to replace Martial, who they want to sell this summer for €25 million. Martial has been restricted to just six Premier League starts this term due to a plethora of injury issues.

The former AS Monaco forward is likely to return to Ligue 1 in the summer, with the Red Devils eager to cash in on him. Dembele's potential arrival at Old Trafford will seemingly have no effect on their pursuit of another centre-forward.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli have been touted as two potential targets for manager Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last year has left Manchester United light up front.

Lacazette is Lyon's captain.

Dembele could, hence, be a financially sound acquisition and a comparatively low-risk investment for them. He scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 30 Ligue 1 games last term but has struggled for playing time recently.

Just eight of Dembele's 21 league appearances this season have seen him feature in the starting line-up. Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Arsenal last summer has evidently seen the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker slip down in manager Laurent Blanc's pecking order.

Manchester United could sign Barcelona star for €35m this summer - reports

As per Spanish outlet Cuatro (h/t ManUtdNews.com), Manchester United could have the chance to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona for just €35 million this summer.

They were apparently willing to pay €100 million for his signature three years ago, but could now sign the 20-year-old for a cut-price fee. Fati is regarded as one of the finest forwards in Europe in his age bracket.

However, he isn't an undisputed starter in manager Xavi Hernandez's squad. Fati has three goals and as many assists in 24 La Liga games this season.

However, those appearances have amounted to just 927 minutes of league football. Fati's contract expires in the summer of 2027, which makes the aforementioned price tag seem like a bargain for a player of his ilk.

The seven-cap Spain international, however, could face some serious competition for regular starts under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils currently have Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial to play down the flank.

