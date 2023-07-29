Barcelona star disappointed with club's behavior as they try to push him out this summer - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly unhappy with his employer's attempts to push him out of the club this summer (via Barca Buzz). The Ivory Coast international has previously stated his wishes to continue at Camp Nou despite not being guaranteed minutes (via Relevo).

However, the Spanish publication released a report on July 28 claiming that the player is, for the first time, considering a move away. His relationship with the Catalan club's manager, Xavi, has hit a low point, due to which the midfielder is willing to pack his bags.

Despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the player has reportedly rejected the opportunity to go to the country (via Relevo). The report further suggests that Juventus have engaged Barcelona in conversations about a possible transfer for the player.

However, joining Serie A is not a top priority for Kessie, who is looking for a move to the Premier League. According to Metro, Chelsea have already stated their interest in signing the player. The west London club are looking for a player to partner Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

After completing just a single season with the La Liga outfit, it looks likely that Kessie could be on his way out. He moved from AC Milan last summer on a free transfer.

Since then, the midfielder has made 43 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists across all competitions. He also managed to win La Liga last season.

Barcelona's Franck Kessie draws interest from Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be an admirer of Barcelona's Franck Kessie (via Metro). The Premier League outfit could certainly do with a midfield option after losing several players in the middle of the park.

N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount have all moved out of Stamford Bridge. Although Chelsea have shown an interest in Moises Caicedo, the club have been unable to finalize a deal with Brighton for the midfielder.

Given the circumstances, the Blues could turn to Kessie, who is considered surplus to requirements in Spain. Pochettino was also reported to want the Ivory Coast international during his spells at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur (via Metro).

According to Relevo, an offer of about €20/25 million would be sufficient to complete the transfer.