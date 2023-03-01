Barcelona star doubtful for El Clasico after training for just 15 minutes due to discomfort: Reports 

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is a doubt for Thursday's El Clasico after training only 15 minutes on Wednesday, as per Relevo. The Danish defender is said to be feeling discomfort in his ankle and might not feature in the first leg of the semi-final clash in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid.

Christensen has been a crucial player for the Blaugrana this season. Since his summer move from Chelsea on a free transfer, he has made 22 appearances for the Catalan club, helping them to keep 10 clean sheets across competitions.

If Christensen is indeed unable to start against Real Madrid, Xavi might have to pair Jules Kounde or Eric Garcia with Ronald Araujo at the heart of Barcelona's defense. The stellar clash between the two Spanish giants are set to take place tomorrow (2 March).

Barcelona manager Xavi on facing Real Madrid on Thursday

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke to the media ahead of the Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid. The Spaniard opined that Los Blancos are a very tough opponent to face. He said (via Barca Universal):

“They are a very tough opponent, they don’t dominate in many moments but they have those mini phases where they dominate you and in a transition, they get in your goal. They are a very difficult opponent on their home pitch. In the league, they beat us well and we beat them well in the Super Cup. I think it will be resolved in the second leg, it’s a golden opportunity to reach a final and win a title.”

When asked about how Barca could get the better of Carlo Ancelotti's team, Xavi said:

“We have to be more of a team than ever, whether in defence, attack or strategy. In these games, the small details make the difference. We have to be very brave, have personality and minimize turnovers because Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema… can hurt you. It’s a game where we have to use the same style of play as we did in the Super Cup.”

The two teams have already crossed paths twice this season. While Los Blancos won the La Liga clash earlier in the season, Barca trumped their arch-rivals to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.

