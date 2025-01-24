Barcelona star expected to return from injury for Alaves clash early next month: Reports

Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo is reportedly expected to return from injury before the Blaugrana face Alaves in the league next month. The two sides will face off at the Lluis Companys on February 2, and Olmo is in a race against time to regain full fitness before the match.

The 26-year-old endured a strain last weekend when Barca drew 1-1 to Getafe in the league. This saw him sit on the sidelines for their 5-4 Champions League win over Benfica in Lisbon on January 21. Barcelona face Valencia in the league this weekend (January 26), before returning to the continent to face Atalanta on January 29.

Questions have been raised about when Dani Olmo might return to full fitness, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the club are working towards early February. This means he will miss their next two games and also miss out on training with the team for the meantime.

Trending

There is a chance that Olmo might play against Atalanta in the Champions League at the end of January, but the club are not prepared to risk more injury concerns. This season, the playmaker has been instrumental for Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances so far.

Valencia manager shares analysis on Hansi Flick's Barcelona

Valencia manager Carlos Corberan has opened up about facing Barcelona ahead of their clash this weekend.

Barca have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season and remain in the race for three other trophies, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. These impressive performances have come under Hansi Flick, who took over from Xavi Hernandez in the summer of 2024.

Corberan was full of praise for the manager, admitting that Flick's work with Barca's defensive line has done wonders (via Barca Universal):

“With Flick, Barcelona caught my attention due to the behavior of the defensive line; they did it in a striking way, they’re not the only team that reduces space and is aggressive, but it’s true that they did it in a way that required analysis. Those behaviors pretty much define Barcelona’s style of play."

However, Barca have struggled with their form in the league. In their last eight La Liga games, the club have picked up just one win, which has pushed them into third place on the table. Valencia are seated in 19th, but Corberan will look to secure a positive result against the Blaugrana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback