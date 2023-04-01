Barcelona star feeling betrayed and could force move to Bayern Munich - Reports

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele reportedly feels betrayed and could force a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

El Nacional reports that Barca president Joan Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany are trying to agree on a new contract for Dembele. However, the Frenchman doesn't want to discuss a new deal and instead wants to wait until the end of the year.

Furthermore, his agent Moussa Sissoko is advising Dembele, 25, to leave Barcelona to earn a higher salary elsewhere. The Blaugrana attacker signed a new two-year deal last summer, ending speculation that he could depart the Nou Camp. However, his season has been plagued by injury issues and he is currently out with a hamstring problem. He has made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

A long list of suitors are interested in Dembele, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Bayern are the side that are reportedly leading the race for the French winger.

Bavarian new boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have asked the board to secure the signing of Dembele. The German coach worked with the Barcelona attacker during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. Dembele scored 10 goals and contributed 21 assists in 49 games under Tuchel.

Barca manager Xavi is eager to keep hold of Dembele, who he views as an indispensable player in his team. However, the Frenchman is enticed by a reunion with Tuchel.

West Ham United are interested in signing Barcelona's Serginho Dest

Fichajes.net reports that West Ham are targeting Barcelona right-back Dest, who is on loan at AC Milan. The American is set to return from his loan with the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

Barca are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Dest, who was not a regular under Xavi at the Nou Camp. He has featured 14 times across competitions at the San Siro this season. He has failed to impress Milan but could be set for a move to West Ham.

The Hammers are searching for a right-back, with David Moyes using center-back Thilo Kehrer in a makeshift role. Dest boasts pace and agility and could be an assured option for Moyes' side. However, they are joined in the race to sign the USA international by Crystal Palace.

Dest is valued by Transfermarkt at €12 million. He has two years left on his contract at the Nou Camp.

