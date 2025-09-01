Barcelona star Fermin Lopez makes decision regarding potential move to Chelsea as Catalan club receive €40m bid: Reports

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has reportedly decided against joining Chelsea following their €40 million bid to secure his services this summer. Lopez was being courted by the Blues over the last few weeks despite the Catalans' willingness to keep him.

Fermin Lopez has enjoyed only limited playtime at Barcelona, despite being among the most talented midfielders in European football today. Players like Dani Olmo, Pedri, and Gavi give strong competition to the Spaniard. Lopez's lack of consistent gametime reportedly led him to consider a move away from the Camp Nou, with Chelsea coming in as a steady option. The Blues have been eyeing him for a while and reportedly made a formal bid to sign him this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t GOAL), Fermin Lopez has chosen not to join Chelsea this summer. The Spaniard has reportedly decided to stay at Barcelona and fight for more gametime despite the Blues' €40 million bid to sign him. Moreover, the Catalans are also not keen on parting ways with Lopez, especially for this price.

The report further claims that Hansi Flick is keen on keeping Fermin Lopez despite his lack of gametime. Barcelona will not hear offers for him unless Lopez personally requests to leave the club, which he did not do. Moreover, they will demand a much higher price of a reported €90 million for the midfielder. The Catalan side did not formally respond to Chelsea's offer as they considered it much lower than their expected fee, per the report.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick addresses Fermin Lopez's transfer situation amid Chelsea interest

Fermin Lopez - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of their latest LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick opened up about Fermin Lopez's situation at the club. Flick believed the Spaniard would stay, and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He’s here for now. I’ve spoken to him, and I think he’ll stay. I’ll be very happy when the transfer window closes. I told him my opinion, but I’m keeping it to myself. There are people who know more about what’s going on. It’s a business, but I’m focused on my team."

He added:

"He’s shown many times how important he is to us. He can help us a lot. “At the beginning of the week, he was different than now. I see him as more focused. I think he’s in a good position."

Fermin Lopez has featured in two Barcelona games so far in LaLiga. He was a starter against Mallorca and came off the bench against Rayo Vallecano. With deadline day at the helm, it seems unlikely that Fermin Lopez would join Chelsea. It remains to be seen if he plays a more important role in the upcoming games for the Catalans to further cement his position at the club.

