Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong tells teammates in dressing room which club he would prefer between Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports 

Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, and the player is reportedly considering a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to a report published by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch midfielder prefers Chelsea over Manchester United as his next club. De Jong has reportedly discussed his future with his Blaugrana teammates and could leave the club in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are in financial turmoil at the moment and are resorting to desperate measures to balance their books. The Catalan giants will need to pull a few financial strings to register their new signings and cannot afford to fail in their efforts to alter the club's wage structure.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the club's top earners at the moment and is one of La Liga's most promising midfielders. While the Dutchman has made his mark in Catalunya, recent developments at Barcelona might have created a situation that could prove unsustainable for both the player and the club.

Despite being one of the team's best players, De Jong has been persistently linked with a move away from the club. Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed interest in bringing the midfielder to the Premier League, and the player now seems to have made his choice.

Frenkie de Jong chooses Chelsea over Manchester United as rumours of Barcelona departure gather steam

De Jong will need to make a decision on his future

Barcelona are currently facing issues with registrations and have deemed some of their players' contracts illegal. The club's previous administration had offered expensive contract renewals to Frenkie de Jong and three other players in 2020 and the club has now contested their wages.

De Jong now finds himself in a complicated mess of Barcelona's making and could choose to leave the club before the end of the transfer window. Chelsea currently lead the race to secure his signature and have also offered to resolve the player's salary demands.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have also worked hard to convince De Jong to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils will not play in the UEFA Champions League this season, however, and their recent performances may have thrown a spanner in the works.

According to reports, Frenkie de Jong would prefer to stay in Catalunya and fight for his place in the Blaugrana midfield. With the Catalans threatening legal action, however, the 25-year-old midfielder may well decide to accept Chelsea's attractive offer.

