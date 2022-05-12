Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong ‘upset’ with rumors about his future amid Manchester United links: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is upset with rumors regarding his future at the club amid Manchester United links.

According to reliable Spanish journalist Helena Condis of COPE, the Dutchman is desperate to stay at Camp Nou.

As per Condis, the former Ajax midfielder has no intention of quitting Barcelona and has modified a house in the city. De Jong believes that manager Xavi Hernandez believes in him and wants to succeed at the Catalan club.

It has been claimed that the Dutch international is disappointed with the Blaugrana for trying to force him out of the club.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero yesterday claimed that the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer.

Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

Romero claimed that Barcelona need to balance their books this summer and have already decided to sell de Jong for a figure between €70 and €80 million.

The Spanish journalist also claimed that the deal is 95% done and could be official before the end of the month.

As per Romero, Manchester United are the likely destination for the midfielder with Erik ten Hag looking to reunite with his compatriot. The duo share an excellent relationship between them from their days back at Ajax.

Following the latest update from Condis, Manchester United might have to look for an alternative if they cannot land the Dutchman. With Paul Pogba departing this summer with his contract expiry, the Red Devils are in dire need of midfield reinforcements.

It will be interesting to see how the future unfolds for De Jong, but he will definitely be one of the most discussed names ahead of the summer transfer window.

Should Barcelona retain the Manchester United target?

Barcelona have plenty of depth at the heart of their midfield with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Riqui Puig, Sergi Roberto and of course Sergio Busquets.

As per Gerard Romero, the Spanish giants are also set to recruit Franck Kessie in the summer on a free transfer with his AC Milan contract expiring.

With the club struggling financially, selling De Jong makes sense from the point of view of the Catalan club.

De Jong is one of the club's most sellable players right now and they are unlikely to miss him too much either.

The Blaugrana invested a heavy amount for the signature of the Dutchman back in 2019. And to be fair, he is yet to truly justify his worth at Camp Nou.

A move to Manchester United to join Ten Hag could be beneficial for the player as well.

