Barcelona star gave up €2 million salary to play for Catalan side this season - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Joao Cancelo gave up €2 million in wages to play for Barcelona this season. The Portuguese full-back joined the club in the summer on loan from Manchester City.

The report also claims that Cancelo's commitment and daily dedication have impressed the club's management. Despite being on loan, he is close to the team's inner circle. Apart from that, the Portuguese is always enthusiastic, regardless of whether he is playing or offering support to the team from the bench. Cancelo aspires to continue playing for Azulgrana, whether it is on loan or a permanent transfer. However, there is nothing guaranteed about his future.

Given Barca's cash-strapped situation, they won't be able to splurge the cash this summer. Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly working with Manchester City regarding his client's transfer. If a deal can't be struck, Azulgrana wish to have Cancelo on loan for another season.

Cancelo, since joining Barcelona on loan at the start of the season, has scored four goals and provided four assists in 33 appearances across competitions. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Barcelona working to sign Joao Felix on loan for another season: Reports

Joao Cancelo is not the only Portuguese superstar on loan at Barcelona. Joao Felix also joined the club on deadline day of the summer transfer window on loan.

The Portuguese has been a key player for Azulgrana since his arrival. He has so far scored nine goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions. However, Barca don't have the financial prowess at the moment to make Felix's move from Atletico Madrid permanent in the summer.

According to ESPN, Barca are working closely with Jorge Mendes to make Felix's loan move to the club permanent. Mendes also played a key role in Barca initially signing him on loan despite Xavi's resistance.

Atletico also want the player gone as he has fallen out with Diego Simeone. Hence, they might accept a loan offer from La Blaugrana. Felix, despite being around for a long time, is still only 24 and seemingly has a bright future ahead of him.

